AP High Court supports curbs on Ganesh pandals in public places

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come in support of YSRCP government’s decision to impose curbs on public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival from September 10 to 19.

However, the court directed AP government to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in private places duly following Covid norms.

The AP government recently issued orders imposing ban on setting up Ganesh pandals in public places which created a furore.

Opposition TDP and BJP strongly opposed curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi festivals and holding protest rallies across the state.

A petition was filed in AP High Court challenging state government’s orders on curbs on Ganesh festival celebrations.

The High Court issued directions on Wednesday (today) stating that there is nothing wrong in state government imposing restrictions on public celebrations in the wake of Covid conditions in state and to prevent Covid third wave.

However, the court directed state government not to impose restrictions on setting up pandals in private places.

The High Court allowed setting up of Ganesh pandals in private places and allowed five devotees at a time to perform pujas at pandals duly following Covid norms.