Jwala Reddy song from Seetimaarr sets screens on fire

The video song Jwala Reddy from Seetimaarr was released at the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

As the name suggests, the peppy number shot on Gopichand and Tamannah sets the screens on fire with its pulsating music and energetic dance steps.

The film that narrates the story of Gopichand, trainer of a women’s kabaddi coach, runs for 138 minutes. It will release on September 10 on the auspicious Vinayaka Chathurthi day.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Bhumika Chawla and Rahman will be seen in key roles