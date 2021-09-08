Why did this Minister skip the programme in his own district?

The absence of irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav at the programme organised to lift the gates of Somasila reservoir has now become a hot topic in the political circles in general and in Nellore district in particular. Normally, the irrigation minister would be the chief guest when project gates are lifted. Moreover, Anil Kumar Yadav is from Nellore and Somasila reservoir is in the same district.

Interestingly, no one talked about why the irrigation minister was not present at the programme. Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy or other MLAs, who were present at the event, too were tight-lipped about the incident. As a result, the minister’s absence became a hot topic for discussion.

It later emerged that Anil Kumar Yadav was unwell and was hospitalised in Hyderabad. After getting discharged from the hospital, he is said to be recuperating in the hospital. But the biggest issue here is why there was no official information about the minister’s ill health. Also, why is this secrecy about a minister’s health condition? This secrecy has led to the rumour mills going into tizzy about Anil Kumar Yadav.

It is well-known in Nellore district that Anil Kumar Yadav has a running feud with the Anam family. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has in fact threatened to undertake a padayatra in the Nellore urban constituency against Anil Kumar Yadav. The differences have further deepened after Anam Ramanarayana Reddy’s father Venkat Reddy’s statue was removed during the flyover construction in the city. Recently Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had to hold a meeting in Nellore to iron out the differences among the party leaders. Sources say, several other MLAs too have ganged up against Anil Kumar Yadav. Sources say Anil Kumar Yadav may have decided against going to Nellore to prevent an uncomfortable situation. As of now, all the groups are staying tight-lipped on the issue.