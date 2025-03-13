x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP inks ambitious MOU with Microsoft for AI skilling

Published on March 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
image
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend
image
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
image
Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival
image
Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2

AP inks ambitious MOU with Microsoft for AI skilling

Andhra Pradesh Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with software giant Microsoft to skill AP students and professionals in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation officials and Microsoft representatives signed the MOU in the presence of AP IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

The ambitious tie-up between Andhra Pradesh and Microsoft aims to skill 2 lakh people in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies. The uniqueness of this initiative is, students and professionals belonging to diverse age groups and education backgrounds, will be trained and imparted AI capabilities.

“The tie-up with Microsoft will help us in training and skilling about two lakh people in AI and Emerging Technologies. As AI skills have become essential for the growth of professionals globally, getting trained in AI skills by world renowned Microsoft will ensure that relevant skills are imparted to make students job ready and professionals grow,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh commenting on the partnership.

AP State Skill Development Corporation and Microsoft partnership aims to skill students and lecturers in 50 rural engineering colleges in AI, data analalytics, cloud computing and other emerging technologies and groom students and trainers in 30 ITIs in the first phase.

AP Govt is considered a pioneer in using Technology and living up to its reputation, it will also train its employees for 100 hours in AI.

Next Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2 Previous New Drama : Tamil Symbol “ரூ” Replaces “₹” in TN Budget
else

TRENDING

image
Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
image
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend
image
Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival

Latest

image
Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
image
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend
image
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
image
Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival
image
Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2

Most Read

image
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
image
AP inks ambitious MOU with Microsoft for AI skilling
image
New Drama : Tamil Symbol “ரூ” Replaces “₹” in TN Budget

Related Articles

Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions