AP inks ambitious MOU with Microsoft for AI skilling

Andhra Pradesh Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with software giant Microsoft to skill AP students and professionals in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation officials and Microsoft representatives signed the MOU in the presence of AP IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

The ambitious tie-up between Andhra Pradesh and Microsoft aims to skill 2 lakh people in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies. The uniqueness of this initiative is, students and professionals belonging to diverse age groups and education backgrounds, will be trained and imparted AI capabilities.

“The tie-up with Microsoft will help us in training and skilling about two lakh people in AI and Emerging Technologies. As AI skills have become essential for the growth of professionals globally, getting trained in AI skills by world renowned Microsoft will ensure that relevant skills are imparted to make students job ready and professionals grow,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh commenting on the partnership.

AP State Skill Development Corporation and Microsoft partnership aims to skill students and lecturers in 50 rural engineering colleges in AI, data analalytics, cloud computing and other emerging technologies and groom students and trainers in 30 ITIs in the first phase.

AP Govt is considered a pioneer in using Technology and living up to its reputation, it will also train its employees for 100 hours in AI.