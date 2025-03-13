x
Home > Movie News

Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2

Published on March 13, 2025 by swathy

Twelve massive sets for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor said that Brahmastra 2 will be made for sure. He spoke to reporters in Mumbai and discussed the follow-up to his hit movie from 2022. Ranbir said that Ayan Mukerji is now working on War 2, so he will begin working on Brahmastra 2 after the release of War 2. “Ayan has wanted to make Brahmastra 2 for a long time. He’s now focused on War 2. After it comes out, he’ll start preparing for Brahmastra 2. It’s definitely happening. We haven’t said much about it, but some exciting news about Brahmastra 2 will be shared soon,” Ranbir stated.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva came out in theaters on September 9, 2022. It was the first movie to star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. Ayan Mukerji directed the film, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan also had a small cameo in the film. Ayan Mukerji announced when Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra Part Three would be released in December 2026 and December 2027 simultaneously. The director said that the next two movies will be even larger in scale than the first one, and he’s going to make them at the same time. Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Ramayana and Love and War.

Next Alia Bhatt's Debut in Cannes Film Festival Previous AP inks ambitious MOU with Microsoft for AI skilling
