x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival

Published on March 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
image
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend
image
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
image
Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival
image
Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2

Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt, who turns 32 on Saturday, announced at an early birthday party with reporters that she’ll be attending the Cannes Film Festival in France for the first time. She confirmed that she’s already planning her outfit and her team is experimenting with new makeup styles. Bhatt mentioned she’s nervous and excited about her Cannes debut and is trying out new makeup looks, possibly something bold like colorful eyeshadow, inspired by her own makeup tutorial earlier this year.

Bhatt will be at Cannes to represent L’Oreal Paris, the beauty company she started endorsing in 2024. She will be joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who often goes to Cannes. Bhatt is known for her stunning red carpet appearances, like when she wore a beautiful floral saree by Sabyasachi at the Met Gala in 2023. She wore a metal top with loose, black pants. The Cannes Film Festival, now in its 78th year, will run from May 13th to May 24th. Juliette Binoche, a French actress who has won an Oscar, will be in charge. She is taking over from Greta Gerwig, who led the jury last year.

Next Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly Previous Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2
else

TRENDING

image
Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
image
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend
image
Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival

Latest

image
Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
image
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend
image
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
image
Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival
image
Ranbir Kapoor shares Update on Brahmastra2

Most Read

image
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
image
AP inks ambitious MOU with Microsoft for AI skilling
image
New Drama : Tamil Symbol “ரூ” Replaces “₹” in TN Budget

Related Articles

Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions