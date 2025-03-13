Alia Bhatt’s Debut in Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt, who turns 32 on Saturday, announced at an early birthday party with reporters that she’ll be attending the Cannes Film Festival in France for the first time. She confirmed that she’s already planning her outfit and her team is experimenting with new makeup styles. Bhatt mentioned she’s nervous and excited about her Cannes debut and is trying out new makeup looks, possibly something bold like colorful eyeshadow, inspired by her own makeup tutorial earlier this year.

Bhatt will be at Cannes to represent L’Oreal Paris, the beauty company she started endorsing in 2024. She will be joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who often goes to Cannes. Bhatt is known for her stunning red carpet appearances, like when she wore a beautiful floral saree by Sabyasachi at the Met Gala in 2023. She wore a metal top with loose, black pants. The Cannes Film Festival, now in its 78th year, will run from May 13th to May 24th. Juliette Binoche, a French actress who has won an Oscar, will be in charge. She is taking over from Greta Gerwig, who led the jury last year.