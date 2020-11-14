AP inter classes postponed again due to court case

The schools have reopened from November 2 in Andhra Pradesh after Coronavirus cases came down a little bit in the state. In a phased manner, the colleges are also being opened. Now, the intermediate classes that are scheduled to begin on Monday are postponed yet again.

The AP Intermediate Board officials have announced that the new schedule will be released soon. The decision on postponement was taken following the private colleges going to the court on the issue of the permitted class strength.

In view of the Covid guidelines, the Government permitted only 40 students per class. But, the college managements petitioned the court for restoring the class strength to 88.

The Government has permitted admissions for online enrollment. However, the college managements are appealing for offline admissions.

The college managements petitioned the court that the Government started the online admissions without giving prior intimation or guidelines to anybody. The process of reopening educational institutions had landed in many troubles in view of conflict of interests between stakeholders due to Coronavirus impact. The situation is expected to continue to be problematic till vaccine is available.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.