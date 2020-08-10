AP may require Rs 1000 cr budget for court cases: RRR

Rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) has wondered what the YSRCP Government is up to these days. Instead of correcting its decisions in the face of criticism, the Government is making more and more wrong decisions. If anybody like himself is making suggestions, it is being seen as an offence. Whatever, the Jagan regime’s policies are complicating things for itself. Large number of court cases were cropping up.

As a result, litigation has become the order of the day. RRR says it would be no wonder if in future, the AP Government would have to allocate separate funds for litigation cases in the courts. He says some Rs. 1,000 Cr or so separate budget would be required if the YSRCP does not mend its ways.

As is well known, each and every controversial decision of CM Jagan Reddy is eventually landing up in the courts. From English medium to the colours and to the PPAs, most crucial issues went to the courts. Even for simple problems the people were being forced to seek solutions from the courts. The Government was not volunteering to resolve them at its level.

RRR says the adamant attitude of the Government is hurting the people very badly. At least now, the ruling party should leave its head-strong policies and avoid further litigation in the interests of one and all.