AP to hold road shows for investment promotion

The Andhra Pradesh government would hold road shows in the country and outside to attract investments. The road shows would be held in the next two months.

This was decided at a meeting of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) on Saturday. APEDB chief executive officer and senior IAS officer, G Srujana, directed the officials to make arrangements for the roadshows for the next two months.

The officials of the industries department and the APEDB would also participate in the national and international meetings to be held in November and December.

The state would participate in the two-day India Chem – 22 meet organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi from November 2 to 3. The state government would open a separate stall in the global meet and the officials would interact with the investors, the CEO said.

The officials would also participate in similar global investors meet to be held in Mumbai on November 2 to 4.

Later, the officials would visit Taiwan, Japan and South Korea to conduct road shows and attract investors. The road shows would explain the industrial infrastructure available in the state and the incentives being offered by the state government for industrial promotion.