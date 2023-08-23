AP, TS High Courts direction to AP Govt on Margadarsi

Giving a big relief to Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the high courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State have directed the AP government to stop conducting searches in the offices of Margadarsi. The courts have also questioned the APCID for holding press conferences and telling people on Margadarsi financial activities.

The AP high court which had reserved the orders two days ago, found fault with the state government for conducting searches in the Margadarsi offices in the state. The court also directed the CID and other departments not to conduct any searches in the Margadarsi offices. However, the high court said it could use 46-A rule if searches in the Margadarsi offices were required.

The AP high court also directed the state government not to disturb the day today activities of Margadarsi during their searches. It also cautioned the government against creating panic among the Margadarsi customers during the raids.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State high court at Hyderabad, found fault with the state CID for holding press conferences. The court wondered why the CID officials were holding press conferences and creating panic among the people on the future of Margadarsi.

The counsel for Margadarsi told the high court that the state government was delaying in filing its arguments before the court. The court directed the advocate for the AP State government to file their arguments and counter in the court at the earliest. The court posted the case for next hearing on September 12.

It is now to be seen what the AP government would do in the case, where the government is firm on exposing the alleged financial irregularities by Margadarsi and its chairman Ramoji Rao.