AP’s Covid-19 tally rises to 21,197 with 1,178 new cases

Andhra Pradesh surpassed its highest single-day tally yet again on Tuesday with 1,178 cases. With this, the state’s Covid-19 tally zoomed to 21,197.

The bulk of new cases was detected in six of the state’s 13 districts. Guntur reported 238 cases, followed by Anantapur (153), Visakhapatnam (123), East Godavari (112), Srikakulam (104) and Krishna (100).

State health officials said compared with 16,712 tests on Monday, 16,238 tests were conducted in the preceding 24 hours.

During the day, 762 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative tally of cured persons to 97,456. As on Tuesday, 11,200 people are receiving treatment at hospitals and Designated Covid Centres in the state.

The state reported 13 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 252. Seven deaths were reported on Monday. Kurnool reported 4 deaths, followed Anantapur (3), Chittoor and Visakhapatnam (2 each), and Prakasam and West Godavari districts (One each).

Though there has been a decline in incidence of new cases among returnees from other states, Telangana continues to contribute the highest number of cases.

Of the 22 new cases reported in this category, 13 were Telangana returnees. Returnees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat accounted for two cases each and Rajasthan one.

Till date, 2,257 returnees from other states have tested Covid-19 positive.