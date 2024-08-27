x
AP’s image is increasing at national level, says Union Minister

Published on August 27, 2024 by

AP’s image is increasing at national level, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, on Tuesday, asserted that the image of Andhra Pradesh is increasing at the national level with the NDA government in power in the state. The Minister said that people of the country were looking at Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s governance.

The opposition had lost its significance in state politics, the Union Minister said. He said that people have reduced the opposition party to just 11 seats in the 175 Assembly seats. He said that people were slowly forgetting the YSR Congress in the state.

The present NDA government was doing its best to the people in the state, the Union Minister said. He further said that the government had started delivering the best to the people. The conduct of revenue meets from September 1, was one step towards this end, the minister said.

He further said that investors were looking forward to coming to the state with Chandrababu Naidu becoming the chief minister for the fourth time. Investors would come one after the other in the next five years, he said. He expressed confidence that investors from across the world would come to Andhra Pradesh in the next five years.

The Union Minister said that the Praja Darbar started by this government is yielding good results, the Union Minister said. The Ministers and MLAs were meeting the people and they were in constant touch with the people. They were receiving representations from the people and solving the problems on a war footing, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that the government was able to roll out several schemes in just two months in office. The government had solved several problems in the state and the people are happy with the present government, the Minister said. He said that people are happy with the government and they would stand by this government in the 2029 general elections as well.

