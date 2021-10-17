Are Jagan’s temple visits part of Prashant Kishor strategy?

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard to erase the image of his being pro-Christian. Jagan, who has already begun preparing for the 2024 elections, realised the need to project a pro-Hindu image. As part of it, he has recently visited various temples like Tirupati. The latest in this strategy is his visit to the famed Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram in Vijayawada.

Jagan will be paying a visit to the Ashram on Monday. He would reach the Ashram at about 10.30 and would interact with Sri Ganapathi Satchidananda. He would also offer prayers at the temple in the ashramam. He would spend around one hour in the ashramam before leaving for his Tadepalli residence. The district administration is making the arrangement for the visit of the Chief Minister.

Jagan has been in the line of fire for the spate of attacks on the temples in the state. Both the TDP and the BJP have attacked the government for its failure to protest the temples in the state. Also, there are allegations that Christian conversions are on the rise in the state ever since Jagan came to power. To erase all this, YS Jagan has begun temple-hopping. His visit to Satchidananda Ashram is being viewed in this contest.

It may be recalled that Prashant Kishor has advised Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal, Stalin in Tamil Nadu and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi to promote soft Hindutva to win the elections. As part of it, Mamta Banerjee began reciting Chandipath, Stalin visited Murugan temples and held Murugan’s weapon Vel in his hands, while Kejriwal recited Hanuman Chalisa. Jagan’s temple visit and Seer-meeting spree is also being seen as the part of Prashant Kishor strategy.