TDP troika take Jagan to task over injustice to Prakasam district

The three TDP MLAs from Prakasam district have taken on AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked him about his unfulfilled promises made to the Prakasam district. The MLAs – Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Dola Sri Balaveeranjaneyulu and Eluru Sambasiva Rao asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to expedite the much-needed Veligonda project. They asked him to pressurize the Centre to include the Veligonda project in the gazette notification.

The troika slammed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating his time only to criticize Opposition Telugu Desam. They said the promised university building and the permanent building for the Triple IT have remained a distant dream. They also said that the government has stopped paying the unemployment allowance. At the same time, all its welfare schemes were coming to a naught because of the rising prices, they pointed out.

The three MLAs have in the past too raised questions about the Prakasam district’s fate. At the peak of the controversy over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation, these three MLAs have surprised everyone by rushing to New Delhi to speak to the Jal Shakthi ministry about including Veligonda in the Gazette notification. They formed an independent group to protect the interests of the Prakasam district.

The troika also pointed out that the much-famed granite industry in Cheemakurthi of Prakasam district and slate industry in Markapuram were going through major crises. They requested the government to take immediate steps to bail out the industries in the district.