Will Motkupalli go the way of Peddireddy, LV Ramana, Kaushik Reddy?

Finally, Motkupalli Narasimhulu will formally become a member of the TRS. He will join the party in Telangana Bhavan in the presence of KCR. But it appears that either an MLC post or the Dalit Bandhu scheme chairperson post seems to be light years away. KCR appears to have decided only to induct Motkupalli.

So will Motkupalli’s fate be like that of Padi Kaushik Reddy, Peddireddy and L Ramana. They were all inducted into the TDP amid much fanfare. But, after that nothing is heard about them. One does not even know if Peddireddy and Ramana are campaigning in Huzurabad bypoll. Padi Kaushik Reddy was promised an MLC seat, but the issue now hangs in the balance. He could be rewarded if the TRS wins Huzurabad. If not, he would be lost in the TRS wilderness. Will Motkupalli’s story be any different?

Motkupalli’s political career is a story of party-hopping. He became an independent MLA and later joined the TDP in 1983. He was in the TDP till 2009 elections. Despite being in TDP, he fought against PV Narasimha Rao as an independent. In 2018, he was expelled from the TDP for criticising Chandrababu Naidu. Then he joined the BJP. Within a couple of years, he fell out with the BJP and left the party.

Since then, he does not have any party affiliation. But with the Dalit Bandhu unable to create any buzz, will KCR be interested in appointing Motkupalli as its chairperson?