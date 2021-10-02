Are more Assembly bypolls expected in Telangana?

The ruling TRS in Telangana retained power in Telangana for second term in December 2018 by securing an absolute majority in Assembly polls.

It won 88 seats out of 119 in December 2018 Assembly polls but within few months TRS strength in Assembly increased to 103 due to defection of Congress, TDP and Independent MLAs.

When everything was going fine for TRS in Telangana politically with no strong opposition, the unexpected bypolls are pushing TRS into troubles.

The sudden death of two sitting TRS MLAs, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy (Dubbak) and Nomula Narasimhaiah (Nagarjunasagar) brought bypolls in Telangana in November 2020 and April 2021.

Of this, TRS lost Dubbak and retained Nagarjunasagar.

When everything settled down in TRS, Etela Rajender episode sufaced in TRS in May this year which forced another unexpected bypoll in Huzurabad.

Now Huzurabad bypoll will end on October 30.

But the biggest question being raised in political circles is that whether bypolls in Telangana end with October 30 or continue even after.

Political analysts say it all depends on the outcome of Huzurabad bypoll.

If TRS wins Huzurabad bypoll, there are no chances of other disgruntled MLAs in TRS revolt against KCR, quit MLA post and bring bypoll.

If Etela wins, then there are chances of few more bypolls in Telangana as more disgruntled MLAs in TRS will revolt against KCR, quit their MLA post and fight bypolls against TRS.

Let’s see how far political analysts predictions will come true after Huzurabad poll outcome.