Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

The arrest of Allu Arjun has shook Telugu states. While the issue of Allu Arjun fan Revathi’s death has enraged both the Telugu states, it led to widespread debate, as to ‘who is responsible for Revathi’s death?’

In the aftermath of the sad incident, Allu Arjun expressed deep grief and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation. He also promised all the support for the deceased family. Inspite, the fan’s death incident is a serious issue, which cannot be overlooked.

But the big question is, ‘Who is responsible for fan’s death?’ Is it Sandhya theatre management? Is it Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the movie? Is it Allu Arjun?

Normally in circumstances like these, where a hero or celebrity attends a benefit show, preview, event or public meeting, it is the responsibility of the event organizers to take proper care, inform police and ensure arrangements.

However with the arrest of Allu Arjun directly, one big question is, ‘whether politics are involved in the arrest of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun?”

Owing to various reasons, Allu Arjun is seen as moving away from Janasena party in AP. There is discussion going in media and social media that Pawan Kalyan fans have even stayed away from Pushpa 2.

The reason for this invisible gap is, Allu Arjun supporting YSRCP candidate Silpa Ravi during General Elections. While these equations are relating to AP politics, even in Telangana, the Government in rule is favorably inclined to Chandrababu Naidu. Moreover since Revanth Reddy took over as CM of Telangana, he and his colleagues have been regularly troubling Telugu Film Industry insiders, on various pretexts. In this backdrop, arresting of powerful and popular star like Allu Arjun, which no one had expected, is leading to a debate, ‘Whether politics is involved in his arrest?’