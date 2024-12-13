x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

Published on December 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
image
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

The arrest of Allu Arjun has shook Telugu states. While the issue of Allu Arjun fan Revathi’s death has enraged both the Telugu states, it led to widespread debate, as to ‘who is responsible for Revathi’s death?’

In the aftermath of the sad incident, Allu Arjun expressed deep grief and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation. He also promised all the support for the deceased family. Inspite, the fan’s death incident is a serious issue, which cannot be overlooked.

But the big question is, ‘Who is responsible for fan’s death?’ Is it Sandhya theatre management? Is it Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the movie? Is it Allu Arjun?

Normally in circumstances like these, where a hero or celebrity attends a benefit show, preview, event or public meeting, it is the responsibility of the event organizers to take proper care, inform police and ensure arrangements.

However with the arrest of Allu Arjun directly, one big question is, ‘whether politics are involved in the arrest of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun?”

Owing to various reasons, Allu Arjun is seen as moving away from Janasena party in AP. There is discussion going in media and social media that Pawan Kalyan fans have even stayed away from Pushpa 2.

The reason for this invisible gap is, Allu Arjun supporting YSRCP candidate Silpa Ravi during General Elections. While these equations are relating to AP politics, even in Telangana, the Government in rule is favorably inclined to Chandrababu Naidu. Moreover since Revanth Reddy took over as CM of Telangana, he and his colleagues have been regularly troubling Telugu Film Industry insiders, on various pretexts. In this backdrop, arresting of powerful and popular star like Allu Arjun, which no one had expected, is leading to a debate, ‘Whether politics is involved in his arrest?’

Next KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy Previous 2024 is a Disappointing year for these Tollywood Actors
else

TRENDING

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court

Latest

image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court
image
Allu Arjun Arrest: Mega Family Meets

Most Read

image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot