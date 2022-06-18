Ashwini Dutt responds about Deepika Padukone’s Health

Tollywood media speculated that Deepika Padukone has been unwell on the sets of Project K and she was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The rumors also told that Prabhas called off the shoot and the movie unit was given a break for a week so that Deepika Padukone recovers well and returns back to the sets. Ashwini Dutt, the producer of Project K responded to the speculations and revealed about Deepika Padukone’s health. He said that Deepika Padukone is doing extremely fine and the actress returned back to the sets in an hour after her health checkup was completed. There is no delay in the shoot and the schedule is happening as per the plan.

“Some combination scenes on Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are shot currently. Deepika was unwell and she was taken to the hospital. After completing her health check-up, the actress is back on the set. She did not want an actor like Amitabh Bachchan to sit idle on the sets. Deepika Padukone is doing extremely fine and she had fluctuations in her BP. The shoot is happening as per the plan” told Ashwini Dutt. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and the film is expected to release by the end of 2023. Vyjayanthi Movies are producing this big-budget film.