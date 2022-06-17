Exclusive: Amazon’s next target is Tollywood

Digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix have been focused on the Indian market because of the vast expansion of the digital market. Amazon Prime got in touch with Bollywood filmmakers, inked deals and signed top heroes like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Netflix has been signing originals with successful filmmakers and are signing content-driven projects. Amazon Prime predicting the vast expansion of Indian cinema is now keen to focus and conquer regional cinema. Special teams are formed for Indian filmmakers and regional office spaces are set up to finalize projects in various South Indian films.

Amazon Prime’s next focus and target is Telugu cinema. A special creative team is in constant touch with top actors, directors and filmmakers. Some interesting collaborations are expected and the talks are on for now. Some big announcements are expected by the end of the year and the projects will commence shoot next year. Top Tollywood actors too are keen to venture into digital space soon. Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya already made their digital debut and the projects will be released soon.