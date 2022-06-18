Sammathame in 150 USA Locations by GIF

By
Telugu360
-
0

Great India Films has teamed up with Geetha Arts in distributing Sammathame in USA. Sammathame is a clean and fun family entertainer which will be released in USA on Friday June 24th in 150 locations.

The Trailer released recently got an excellent response.Kiran Abbavarapu (SR Kalyana Mandapam) who is know for churning out content based family entertainers is pairing along with Chandini Choudary (Color Photo fame) in Sammathame. Sammathame is directed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by UG Creations and distributed by Geetha Arts. We sincerely thank Bunny Vasu for this opportunity.
Please watch Sammathame on a big screen near you.
Thanks to all for your support in the 21 years on journey as an overseas distribution company.
Trailer: Sammathame

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here