Vagdevi wins the first Telugu Indian Idol title

Telugu Indian Idol has been streaming on Telugu digital platform Aha and the show gained good reception from the audience. The grand finale of Telugu Indian Idol is now available on the platform and Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the final to announce the winner. Vagdevi bagged the first-ever Telugu Indian Idol title. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the winner and handed over the trophy to Vagdevi. She also bagged a prize money of Rs 10 lakhs from the celebrity guest. Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranathi, Jayanth and Sreenivas are the finalists of Telugu Indian Idol.

Speaking about the show, Vagdevi thanked the judges and mentors for the support. She said that her rigorous hard work paid off well. She also thanked Aha for the wonderful opportunity. Sreenivas and Vaishnavi are declared as the runner-ups for Telugu Indian Idol. The runner-up Vaishnavi bagged an opportunity to sing in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film. Apart from Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi graced the final of Telugu Indian Idol. Sreeram Chandra is the host of the show and Thaman, Karthik and Nithya Menen are the judges for the first season.