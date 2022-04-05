Astrologers alert Jagan, govt to create one more district

The state government has decided to create one more revenue district in the state. The cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held on April 7 will give its clearance for the new district. The new district would come up with Rampachodavaram as its headquarters. This would be the third district in the state exclusively for the Scheduled Tribes, after the Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts.

The new district would be carved out from the Alluri Sitharama Raju district and East Godavari district, to make the total number of districts to 27. The astrologers have reportedly alerted chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy about the inauspicious number 26.

The state government had created 13 new districts in addition to the existing 13 new districts. With this the total number of districts went up to 26.

Though Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to create new districts with Parliamentary constituency as basis, he created 26 districts against 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the State. Manyam district with Parvathipuram as headquarters is an additional district.

Now, going beyond this number, the chief minister is understood to have decided to create one more district with Rampachodavaram as its headquarters. This new district would have Rampachodavaram and Polavaram Assembly constituencies in it.

However, there is also information that the Chief Minister wants to name it as Polavaram district, as he is dedicating the Polavaram Project to the nation in 2023 in memory of his late father and former chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Jagan Mohan Reddy also plans to install his father’s statue at the Polavaram project site and name the new district after the project.