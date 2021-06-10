Auction of govt lands: Will KCR meet Jagan’s fate?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to auction government lands and buildings to raise funds for TRS government’s welfare schemes and development programmes like irrigation projects, roads etc.

The state cabinet recently approved to auction of government lands and buildings.

KCR’s decision drew a comparison with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’ decision to sell off government lands in the name of “Build AP” in 2020-end.

Several petitions were filed against Jagan government in the AP High Court, which subsequently halted sale of government lands in AP until further orders.

Now Opposition parties are planning to move Telangana High Court against KCR government for its decision to auction government lands and residential buildings owned by Telangana Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation etc.

The government wants to raise Rs 50,000 crore as TS government is facing severe financial crisis due to Covid and subsequent lockdowns since March last year.

Political analysts opine that KCR would also meet the same fate of Jagan as High Court may not allow indiscriminate sale of government properties.