Avinash gets one more day relief from Telangana HC

Kadapa MP, Y S Aviansh Reddy, gets one more day’s relief from the Telangana high court. The vacation bench of the Telangana high court had adjourned hearing on the anticipatory bail petition to Friday morning.

Justice M Lakshman posted the case for hearing as the advocates from both sides sought more time for arguments. The vacation bench of Justice Lakshman would hear the arguments from 10.30 in the morning.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court had directed the Telangana high court to hear the anticipatory bail petition on May 25. The Supreme Court’s direction came following a petition filed by Avinash Reddy who sought time from the CBI for questioning.

Avinash Reddy wrote to the CBI that he would be available for questioning only on May 27 as his mother is unwell and he had to attend to her. His father Bhaskara Reddy is in judicial custody, and Avinash Reddy is currently attending to her in the hospital at Kurnool.

The CBI had accused Avinash Reddy of conspiracy in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019. It was alleged that Avinash Reddy had closeted with one of the accused, Anil Yadav, on the night Vivekananda Reddy was murdered.

However, Avinash Reddy had denied his involvement in the murder and alleged that the CBI was serving the interests of the opposition. He also pointed an accusing finger at Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Narreddy Suneetha Reddy and her husband Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy. The CBI had questioned the couple too and said that they have no role in the murder.