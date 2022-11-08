Ayyannapathrudu asks Modi to inspect Rushikonda in Visakha

Former minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally inspect the destruction of Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

As the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 12, the TDP senior leader and former minister alleged that the ruling YSR Congress had destroyed the historic Rushikonda. He said that the government had taken permission to construct a building on 9.88 acres on the Rushikonda.

However, the government had three times more than the permission given, the TDP former minister alleged. He said that the hill was completely razed causing severe damage to the environment of the area.

The former minister said that the TDP had been fighting against the illegal activities of the YSR Congress government for the past three years. While reiterating that the TDP would continue to fight against the corruption and illegal activities, the TDP former minister wanted the Prime Minister to visit the hill and see for himself the damage caused by the ruling YSR Congress.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam in the evening of November 11. He would participate in the official programmes on November 12 along with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone for the developmental works worth Rs 10,000 crore. He would also address a public meeting at the Engineering College grounds of Andhra University along with the chief minister.

Taking the occasion, the TDP former minister requested the Prime Minister to take action against the State government for destroying the Rushikonda in the name of three capitals. He also requested the Prime Minister to speak against the three capitals proposed by the ruling YSR Congress.