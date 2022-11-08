Jagan eclipse haunting AP, says Varla Ramaiah

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday felt that Andhra Pradesh is reeling under deep crisis as the State is caught in the Jagan Mohan Reddy eclipse and it is the duty of the people to get rid of it and only then they can live happily.

Talking to media persons, Ramaiah said that it is neither lunar nor solar eclipse that the State is caught but it is the Jagan eclipse that is haunting Andhra Pradesh. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is functioning so shamelessly, and the remarks made by the division bench of the Supreme Court that the law cannot be a partner in the political vengeance of the State government are evident enough.

If Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has any ethical values he should immediately step down, Ramaiah stated. Had great leaders like the late Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, N T Rama Rao or Nara Chandrababu Naidu been in the post of the chief minister, they would have resigned to the post immediately, he commented.

The Chief Minister is exploiting the services of the CID officials to harass his opponents, he said, adding that CID chief, Sunil Kumar, is functioning like the head of the YSRCP-affiliated organisation. Chargesheet has not been filed even in a single case in the past three-and-half years though several arrests have been made in this period, he added.

Jagan is using the CID only to harass the leaders and activists of the Opposition parties, he maintained. From taking into custody TDP state unit president, Atchen Naidu, till the recent arrest of another TDP senior leader, Ayyannapathrudu, all the arrests were made at midnight and what prevented the police from taking them into custody during day-time, he asked.

The Chief Minister should tell the public what sort of message he is sending to the future generations by adopting such vengeance and the repeated pulling up by the courts, Ramaiah asked. There is absolutely no transparency in the administration and there is no evidence that the Jagan government is following the provisions of the Constitution, he maintained.