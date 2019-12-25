Baahubali makers all set to remake a Malayalam blockbuster

Arka Media Works, the production house behind the country’s biggest motion picture Baahubali franchise, has been busy with a bunch of web series. They are all set to remake Malayalam blockbuster film Maheshinte Prathikaram. Venkatesh Maha who directed critically acclaimed film C/O Kancharapalem will direct the film.

The film is titled Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and the entire shoot of the film got wrapped up recently. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is currently under post-production stages and is aimed for April 17th, 2020 release. Satyadev will be seen in the lead role and the details about the cast, crew will be revealed soon. Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a comedy-drama that released in 2016 in Malayalam and ended up as a smashing hit.