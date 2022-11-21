Baby Teaser: Emotional And Soulful

Advertisement

The makers of Baby have unveiled the teaser of the film and it promises an emotionally stirring ride.

The teaser starts with the establishment of the lead pair, played by Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya.

Anand carries a smart and trim look while Vaishnavi carries a deglam look. They make a good pair and the chemistry is equally good.

The soulful BGM and classy visuals are the assets. There’s intricate technical finesse.

Sai Rajesh who penned the story for super hit Color Photo is directing Baby now and he is coming with another emotional love drama.

The dialogues elevate the theme of the love drama. The end dialogue where the hero says “Muddu Pettukunta” and the love interest replies “Cheppu Tho Kodatha” will attract the youth.

Towards the end, we see another character by Viraj Ashwin and this could be the conflict in the film.

The film is produced by SKN and Maruthi under Mass Movie Makers banner. The release date will be announced soon.