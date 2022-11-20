Balakrishna to have a packed and busy December

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film Veerasimha Reddy is hitting the screens and the film is in the last leg of shoot. Balakrishna will complete the pending portions of the shoot in December. A couple of songs are left pending. Balakrishna also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the regular shoot commences on December 8th. Two schedules of the film are planned in the month of December and Balayya will complete the schedules before he joins the promotions of Veerasimha Reddy in January.

He will also have to shoot for Unstoppable 2 during evenings in these packed schedules. Balayya will have a packed December because of his commitments. Anil Ravipudi is planning the schedules of the film. The heroine is currently being finalized. Thaman scores the music and Ram Prasad handles the cinematography work. Shine Screens are the producers of this film which is aimed for summer 2023 release. Gopichand Malineni will film the pending songs of Veerasimha Reddy in December and the post-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace.