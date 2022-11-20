NTR 30: Rockstar Anirudh Working to bring out Blockbuster Album

NTR 30, big budgeted project in the combination of star hero NTR and director Koratala Siva is in the news once again. Tentatively titled NTR30, the film is second collaboration after Janatha Garage.

Today makers surprised fans with an exciting update about this Mega biggie. Koratala Siva continuing with the pre-production works on the film. The most recent development is that NTR 30 music sessions are currently taking place in Anirudh studio, Chennai.

Today, the makers shared this exciting news along with photos of musical discussions. Koratala Siva and Anirudh seen discussing to bring out blockbuster album. Fans expecting a chartbuster album from Rockstar Anirudh.

The movie will go on floors very soon and the entire unit is confident of the subject. Director Koratala Siva’s close aide Sudhakar Mikkilineni’s Yuvasudha Arts in association with Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts is bankrolling this highly-anticipated project. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril.