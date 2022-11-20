Congress workers try to disrupt Telangana minister’s padyatra

Workers of Telangana’s opposition Congress on Sunday tried to disrupt the padyatra by Labour Minister Malla Reddy in Medchal Malkajgiri district near here.

Local leaders and workers of Congress staged protest during the minister’s padyatra in Gabbilalapet in Jawahar Nagar area, questioning him about his promises to build a community hall and a hospital in Gubbilalpet and resolve problems of local residents.

They raised slogans against the minister for failing to fulfil the promises made during the elections. The supporters of the minister and workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tried to remove the protestors.

This led to a clash between the two sides, creating tension in the area. Police intervened to control the situation.

The protesting Congress leaders and workers were arrested and shifted to Jawahar Nagar police station.

The Congress leaders demanded that the minister immediately take steps to build a 50-bed hospital and community hall. They threaten to intensify the protest.