Balayya + Boyapati taking Rs 25 Cr for BB3

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time and the first roar from the movie received an exceptional response from the audience. The film that comes with the tag of BB3 is made on a budget of Rs 60 crores. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu together are said to be taking Rs 25 crores home for the film as their remuneration. Boyapati planned to spend a major portion of the remaining budget for the making. That is the reason, the makers of the film never approached a star actress.

Prayaga Martin and Poorna are finalized as the leading ladies in this untitled film. Prayaga Martin is paid Rs 20 lakhs while Poorna is taking home Rs 12 lakhs for the film. The makers of the film are said to have saved close to Rs 1.6 crores as they never approached star actresses. The fresh schedule of the film starts today and Poorna joined the sets in this schedule. Boyapati is keen to complete the film’s shoot at the earliest and release it for summer 2021.