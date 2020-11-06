HC asks AP Police: Why did you go to lawyer’s house?

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has been expressing its frank opinions against the AP Government and the AP Police on a variety of issues these days. Now, the court reprimanded the police for going to a lawyer’s house in connection with a case investigation. The judge made it clear that the police have no authority or jurisdiction to visit and disturb the lawyers at their residences however important the issue might be.

The court made these comments during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Vijayawada resident Reddy Govinda Rao who claimed that his son and daughter in law were illegally arrested by the police. The judge passed serious comments, saying that many such instances of police highhandedness are coming to the court’s notice. The court would decide whether there was a breakdown of law and order in the State these days.

When the police said that they visited the lawyer’s house by mistake, the judge asked why the policemen concerned did not immediately leave the place once they realised their mistake. The policemen remained at the lawyer’s house for over an hour and a half. The court postponed the hearing and said that the police should not cause inconvenience to the lawyers in this way.