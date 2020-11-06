Amazon’s Rs 20,761 Cr largest ever FDI in Telangana

Thanks to the ever growing Hyderabad Metro City, Telangana is seeing a steady inflow of the Foreign Direct Investments in last two decades. Now, the Telugu state crossed another milestone. It has got Amazon’s huge web services project worth Rs. 20,761 Cr. This is hailed as the single largest ever FDI in Hyderabad and in the whole state of Telangana so far.

Overjoyed at the record investment, Chief Minister in Waiting KT Rama Rao said that this huge project would come up with multiple data centres in the state by 2022. KTR took to Twitter saying that the project would further create lots of job opportunities for the Telangana youth.

The day also brought cheerful news to Andhra Pradesh as well but on a lesser level. Minister Goutham Reddy said that a Taiwanese industrialists delegation has met and discussed with him the scope for future investments. Nothing concrete has come out of the visit. However, Goutham Reddy said that the state stood in first place in the country in the Ease of Doing Business. Their Government was also bringing in reforms in the education, medical, industrial and other sectors. All steps were being taken to make AP most investment-friendly. Special focus was placed on 3 industrial corridors and eight harbours.