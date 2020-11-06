Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa is a treat for my fans: Suriya

Tamil actor Suriya delivered a series of duds in the recent years. He is one of the finest actors of South Indian cinema and the trailer of his upcoming movie Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa revealed that the actor has an intense role assigned and he plays Major GR Gopinath in the film. He said that he was in a satisfying place for himself as an actor but he failed to impress his fans. Suriya says Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa is a perfect treat for his fans for this Diwali.

“I want to respect the love of the fans and I am giving them a film like Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa. I felt refreshed at the shooting spot after years. I witnessed a new way of filmmaking. Happiness comes with challenges. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa is based on the book ‘Simply Fly’ which has 670 pages. We added the characters for Sudha Kongara’s vision and brought a new cinematic experience. I would miss the noise in theatres but Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa will not disappoint anyone” told Suriya. The film will stream on Amazon Prime from November 12th.