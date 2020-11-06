Upadhyaya’s 2nd letter to AG for contempt against Jagan

Supreme Court lawyer Aswini Kumar Upadhyaya is unstoppable. He has written a second letter to Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, seeking once again permission to launch contempt of court proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. This time, Upadhyaya said that the Attorney General himself has admitted that making public of the letter to the Chief Justice of India was objectionable and contumacious on the part of the AP Chief Minister and his principal advisor Ajay Kallam Reddy.

It is well known that the AG did not give his direct consent for contempt proceedings in his reply to the first letter written by Upadhyaya. But, Mr. Venugopal has given his opinions saying that the AP CM’s action was objectionable and would amount to contempt of the court. He merely said that he would not be able to give consent since the letter was already before the CJI.

Now, Upadhyaya was arguing that his objection was not to Jagan Reddy sending his letter to the CJI but to how the Chief Minister had made sure that Ajay Kallam Reddy released copies of this letter at a press conference. Even the AG had commented negatively on this aspect. Upadhyaya asserted that the AG should now give his consent to him to launch contempt of the Supreme Court proceedings against the AP CM for making public the letter he had written to the CJI.

Upadhyaya is known for his pro-BJP leanings from the beginning. His outright criticism and court litigations against CM Jagan have raised many eyebrows at a time when the AP CM is more or less on friendly terms with the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. Whatever, Upadhyaya’s crusade for decriminalisation of Indian politics is certainly embarrassing the AP CM in an increasingly unbearable manner.