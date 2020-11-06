Varun Tej turns wedding planner for Niharika

Mega Prince Varun Tej and his sister Niharika are well bonded together. With Niharika getting married soon, Varun Tej kept all his works aside and wanted to make the occasion memorable. He is personally overlooking each and every aspect of her marriage arrangements. Niharika has been to Udaipur years ago and it was the Mega girl who wanted to get married in Udaipur. The actress got engaged to Chaitanya this August and the grand wedding will take place on December 9th.

Niharika’s father Naga Babu is a relaxed man as Varun turned the wedding planner for the grand event. Once Niharika proposed to get married in Udaipur, Varun locked ‘The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace’ soon. The entire Mega family along with the close friends and well-wishers of both the families will attend the grand wedding. Each and every guest would be tested for coronavirus. Naga Babu and Varun Tej would head for the venue a week in advance and would welcome guests for the wedding. Some grand celebrations are planned three days before the wedding.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and others would attend the marriage event of Niharika and Chaitanya. Niharika who has done a series of films hasn’t signed any new projects in the recent times.