Sai Dharam Tej’s next titled Republic?

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej wrapped up the shoot of his next film Solo Brathuke So Better and the film is heading for a December release. The actor is on a break and is participating in the pre-production work of his next film which will be directed by Deva Katta. The film is said to be a political drama and is laced with all the commercial ingredients. ‘Republic’ is the title considered for the movie but there is no official word from the makers as of now.

Ramya Krishna essays a powerful role in Republic. Though Nivetha Pethuraj is locked as the leading lady, there are speculations that the actress walked out of the film. Aishwarya Rajesh is the name considered currently. Sri Balaji Cine Media will produce Republic and the film would head for a summer 2021 release.