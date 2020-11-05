Sreekaram 1st Song Teaser: Sharwa’s Lungi Dance

Sharwanand who frequently played class roles is essaying an educated farmer in his next outing Sreekaram where he will mostly be seen in lungi like an every other farmer. Mickey J Meyer has scored music for Kishore B Directorial and first song Bhalegundi Baalaa penned and sung by Penchal Das will be released on 9th of November.

Today, teaser of the song is released. Priyanka Arul Mohan in village belle avatar is seen walking stylishly with carry-on luggage, whereas Sharwanand in lungi is seen praising her beauty.

Mickey J Meyer rendered a catchy tune and Penchal Das’s lyrics and vocals add value to the song.