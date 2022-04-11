Balineni meets Jagan, says ready to work with new cabinet

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy had met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli on Monday evening. Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visited Balineni and took him to the chief minister’s residence.

Balineni was upset with the denial of a berth in the new cabinet. It was Balineni who announced first that the chief minister will revamp the total cabinet. It was he who said that all 25 ministers will be replaced with new faces.

He also announced that he would be loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy even after the cabinet revamp. However, there are 11 ministers who were taken back in the new cabinet and Balineni feels that injustice was done to him.

Added to this, the chief minister had accommodated Balineni’s rival Adimulapu Suresh in the cabinet from Prakasam district. It is said that Suresh and Balineni are not on good terms even as ministers.

After a brief meeting with the chief minister, the former minister had said that he is ready to work with the new cabinet. He further said that he had no differences with Minister Adimulapu Suresh and they are good friends.

“As ministers we worked together. We are Jagan’s soldiers and we will work together to retain power in the state,” Balineni asserted.

It may be mentioned here that Balineni is one of the close relatives of the chief minister and plays a key role in Prakasam district party activities.