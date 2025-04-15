x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Banking Fraudster Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested

Published on April 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan wraps up Love Insurance Kompany
image
Record budget for Vishwambara Song
image
Vijay Sethupathi about working with Puri Jagannadh
image
NC24 Starts Rolling
image
Banking Fraudster Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested

Banking Fraudster Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested

In the world of Indian banking scams, Mehul Choksi is a name that frequently makes headlines. After defrauding Punjab National Bank of thousands of crores, he fled abroad to escape justice. Now, this mega-fraudster has finally been arrested in Belgium. The efforts of Indian investigation agencies have paid off, and he’s behind bars at last.

Mehul Choksi is at the center of one of the biggest banking frauds in Indian history. In 2018, the Punjab National Bank scam came to light, involving diamond trader Mehul Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi, and several bank employees who together orchestrated a ₹13,000 crore fraud that shocked the nation.

On April 12, Belgian authorities confirmed Choksi’s presence in their country and took him into custody. He is currently in jail, according to reports. Officials stated that Choksi was arrested at the request of Indian investigation agencies. Following this arrest, the CBI and ED are expected to request Belgium to hand him over to India.

The scam involved the fraudulent issuance of 165 Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai during March-April 2017. These were issued to Choksi’s Gitanjali Gems without proper cash margins or supervision.

Bank staff bypassed PNB’s central banking system to avoid detection. Through these LoUs and FLCs, Choksi’s companies secured loans from various foreign banks. When the fraud was discovered in 2018, CBI and ED filed cases against Choksi, Nirav Modi, their family members, and involved bank officials.

The recent extradition of 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana from the US to India has raised hopes about Choksi’s return as well. The Indian government is determined to use every legal avenue to bring him back. However, Choksi’s legal team is fighting hard against extradition, citing his health issues, including blood cancer.

Several other economic offenders have fled India after committing massive frauds, like Vijay Mallya, who escaped to London after defaulting on ₹9,000 crore in bank loans. Nirav Modi, already in a London jail.Lalit Modi, accused of financial irregularities during his time as IPL boss

The recent success with Tahawwur Rana’s extradition has renewed hope that economic offenders like Choksi, Nirav Modi, and Mallya will eventually face justice in India under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

-Sanyogita

Next NC24 Starts Rolling Previous Andhra Pradesh Aqua Exporters Celebrate as US Market Opens Up
else

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan wraps up Love Insurance Kompany
image
Record budget for Vishwambara Song
image
Vijay Sethupathi about working with Puri Jagannadh

Latest

image
Pradeep Ranganathan wraps up Love Insurance Kompany
image
Record budget for Vishwambara Song
image
Vijay Sethupathi about working with Puri Jagannadh
image
NC24 Starts Rolling
image
Banking Fraudster Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested

Most Read

image
Banking Fraudster Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested
image
Andhra Pradesh Aqua Exporters Celebrate as US Market Opens Up
image
Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions