Following the Trump administration’s announcement of a 90-day tariff reduction on many countries, except China, seafood exporters in India have made a significant decision. Industry officials revealed that preparations are underway to ship between 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes of shrimp to America.

Officials from the seafood industry mentioned that orders have remained steady since India’s tariff was lowered to 10%. Exporters are eager to take advantage of this opportunity to send their Prawns abroad during this period.

Industry representatives also disclosed that they are getting ready to export more than 2,000 containers of Prawns that were previously put on hold. This move signals a significant restart for Indian seafood exports to the American market, which is a big relief amid uncertainty for Andhra Aqua exporters.

The reduced tariffs have created a window of opportunity for Indian seafood producers who have faced challenges in the American market. Many small-scale farmers who depend on prawn farming for their livelihood will likely benefit from this development as export channels reopen.