NC24 Starts Rolling

Naga Chaitanya bounced back with Thandel recently and the film is the biggest hit in his career. He is committed to Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu for a mystic thriller and the film has been launched long ago. After undergoing extensive pre-production work, the shoot of the film commenced today in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and Sparsh Shrivastava will be playing the role of the lead antagonist.

Top director Sukumar worked on the script in Dubai for a month and the final script was locked. BVSN Prasad in association with Sukumar Writings are the producers. The film will release later this year. Naga Chaitanya has also signed an entertainer to be directed by debutant Kishore and the film will be launched this year. Arka Media Works are the producers.