Vijay Sethupathi about working with Puri Jagannadh

Sensational Telugu director Puri Jagannadh gets a golden opportunity to work with critically acclaimed and most happening actor Vijay Sethupathi. Even after delivering a series of flops, Vijay Sethupathi has given his immediate nod for Puri Jagannadh and everything happened in a single meeting. The film was announced recently and Tabu is the leading lady. The shooting formalities will start in June. Vijay Sethupathi for the first time responded about the film.

“I do not judge my directors based on their previous films or their success. I will sign the project if I like the script. I have never done a film like this before and I have given my nod after Puri Jagannadh narrated me the script. I make sure that my films will not get repeated. The shoot of this film starts in June. Tabu is a talented actress and I have never worked with her before. I am happy to work with her in this film” told Vijay Sethupathi. After the film got announced, Tamil audience and the fans of Vijay Sethupathi took to social media to question the actor of working with a flop director. Vijay Sethupathi responded about it in his own style.