Home > Movie News

Barabar Premistha Trailer: Looks Promising

Published on February 4, 2026

Barabar Premistha Trailer: Looks Promising

Barabar Premistha Trailer

Chandra Hass is coming up with a love and action drama Barabar Premistha, slated for release on February 6th.

Directed by Sampath Rudra and backed by producers Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinny, and AVR under CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders, the film is presented by Kakarla Satyanarayana.

After a series of impressive promotional drops, the team has now unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film.

The story centers on Chandu, a spirited youngster who falls for Bujjamma. Her initial hesitation slowly melts into genuine affection, eventually becoming stronger than his own.

Their village, however, is fractured by caste tensions. The narrative charts the couple’s journey as they navigate prejudice, violence, and societal pressure to protect their love.

Chandra Hass stands tall with strong dialogue delivery and expressive energy. Meghna Mukherjee fits her character effortlessly, while Arjun Mahi adds grit as the antagonist.

With engaging narration by Sampath Rudra, attractive visuals from YR Shekhar, and RR Dhruvan’s impactful music, Barabar Premistha promises a wholesome entertainment.

The trailer has certainly set good expectations for the movie, set for release in exactly 3 more days.

