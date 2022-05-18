BC ministers to launch bus yatra from May 26

The BC ministers from AP have decided to conduct bus yatra in the state for four days to highlight the achievements of the government.

The ministers would also explain to the people various initiatives of the government for the welfare of the BCs. They would speak about the representation given to the BCs in different nominated posts including those to Rajya Sabha, where the party has four BCs out of nine.

The bus yatra would start at Srikakulam with a public meeting on May 26 followed by public meetings at Rajamahendravaram on May 27, Narasaraopet on May 28 and Ananthapur on May 29.

The ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and the corporation chairpersons representing the BCs would be accompanying the ministers in the bus yatra, while the BC leaders in the respective areas join the rallies.

However, it is not known whether Rajya Sabha-nominee R Krishnaiah would join the bus yatra. It would add some flavour to the yatra if Krishnaiah joins as he is closely associated with several BC organisations in the two Telugu states for the past three decades.