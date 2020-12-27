Bellamkonda Sreenivas joins the Sankranthi Race

Sai Dharam Tej took a bold step and released his film Solo Brathuke So Better for Christmas. The film has been doing decent business and the audience are rushing to theatres to watch the film. A bunch of films are slated for Sankranthi release. Ravi Teja’s Krack and Ram’s RED have announced their release dates and are slated for January 14th release. The latest one to join the list is Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

His upcoming movie Alludu Adhurs is gearing up for release on January 15th. The entire shooting portions of the film is completed recently. Santosh Srinivas directed this mass entertainer and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Vijay’s upcoming movie Master is gearing up for January 13th release. Rana Daggubati’s Aranya was speculated to release during the season but the makers of the film are waiting for the reopening of the Hindi, overseas to release the film. Aranya is now out of Sankranthi race.

As of now, Krack, RED, Alludu Adhurs, Master are the films gearing up for Sankranthi 2021 release.