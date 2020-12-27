Samantha on board for Shakuntalam?

Talented director Gunasekhar announced his next film Shakuntalam after his big-budget mythological drama with Rana titled Hiranyakashyapa got delayed. Gunasekhar completed the script work of Shakuntalam recently. As per the ongoing speculation, Gunasekhar met Samantha Akkineni and narrated the script of Shakuntalam. The actress is said to have given her initial nod for the film.

The big announcement about Shakuntalam will be made in the first week of January. Gunasekhar’s home banner Guna Team Works will produce this interesting film. The project rolls next year and will release during the end of 2021. Samantha is currently hosting Sam Jam and is all set to team up with Nandini Reddy again.