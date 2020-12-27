Rajinikanth’s political plans disrupted

Superstar Rajinikanth is unwell couple of days ago after which he was rushed to Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. The actor’s blood pressure was fluctuating and a team of expert doctors is monitoring his health condition. After two days of investigation and after several tests conducted, the doctors clarified that Rajinikanth is doing fine. He is discharged from the hospital this afternoon and the veteran actor has been advised strict bed rest for a week.

Rajinikanth and his family will take a special flight from Begumpet airport and will head to Chennai this evening. Rajinikanth was in plans to make an official announcement about his political entry and announce the details about his political party on December 31st. All his plans are disrupted and they would be delayed for now. Rajinikanth will soon make an announcement about the new date of the political announcement. The shoot of Annaatthe is put on hold as of now as several crew members are tested positive for coronavirus.