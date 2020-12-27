Now, YCP calls Amaravati a ‘benami Capital’ of Naidu

Till yesterday, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, his Ministers and his party MPs just levelled allegations of benami land dealings against Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati Capital City. The Government had also filed ‘insider trading’ cases against the TDP leaders. Now, the YCP Ministers were going a step forward by calling the entire Amaravati region as a ‘benami Capital’ of Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh.

YCP MP Nandigam Suresh, who is known for his controversial statements, said that Chandrababu Naidu had looted lands in Amaravati area by threatening the local farmers. The MP blamed Naidu for creating hurdles by going to the court against house site distribution in the Capital area.

Mr. Suresh demanded the TDP chief to explain why his party was obstructing house sites if he was indeed a champion of the poor families. If Chandrababu Naidu really had any love for the poor people, he should order his partymen to withdraw the petitions filed against the house sites.

The MP said that Naidu and Lokesh were cultureless as they were comparing the poor man’s house to the toilets and bathrooms.